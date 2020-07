Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Family home 4bedrooms or 3 with large Media room. Master downstairs has large walk-in closet Walking distance to NISD schools,elementary, middle school, bus service to Byron Nelson HS. Formal dinning room can be home office. Enjoy outdoors large backyard on the covered patio This house great floor plan from the large family living area to Jack&Jill bathroom Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots and lots cabinets Come see this beauty Agent owned.