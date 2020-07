Amenities

A beautiful home in the heart of Fort Worth! This home has been remodeled and updated while still possessing character! Through out you will see hardwood floors, large granite countertops in kitchen with new appliances, new ceramic tile in bathrooms, media closet, and even a new driveway and back porch! Vanity sinks are found in the bathroom with beautiful new tile. Will not last long!