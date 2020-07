Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground

Well kept, one-story DR Horton home with 3 bedrooms and an office on a corner lot. Great floor plan with kitchen open to dining area and living room; split bedrooms. This house is in great shape and move-in ready. Located across the street from McPherson Ranch park and playground in the highly sought-after Northwest ISD and Kay Granger Elementary. Convenient to shopping center and highways.