Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Must See !! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with office plus 2 living and 2 dining areas. This home in Manor Hill of Arcadia Park features and open floor plan great for entertaining. Large master suite with double french doors leading to adjoining room, great for office, work out room, sitting room nursery, ect Community Pool and playground in the neighborhood. close to shopping and entertainment.