Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Nicely updated home in much sought after Chadwick Farms. Next to greenbelt with large backyard off screened in porch. Bright and open living and kitchen area. Flex room upon entering house. New appliances in past year and roof is 3 years. David Weekly home. Community includes parks, pond, walking trails and community pool.