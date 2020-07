Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful home with covered patio, large backyard and that is just the beginning. Spacious Game Room upstairs can keep all the toys. Down stairs is the gracious family RM and formal dining that can be used as a third living or office. Huge master bedroom has room for all your big furniture! Super neat and clean. All bedrooms are upstairs. What a great house!