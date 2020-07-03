All apartments in Fort Worth
3909 Parks Court

Location

3909 Parks Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Keller ISD, open concept, single story home in a serene Cul de Sac with two newly laminated living areas and a formal dining. The breakfast area comes with an island for extra space. Master bedroom has a bonus room that can be used as an office or nursery. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and tub. It comes with stainless steel refrigerator with water line, washer and dryer. Neighborhood offers community pool and playgrounds. Great location
minutes away from I-35, 820, Alliance shopping center, dining, Costco. The backyard will give you the serenity and peace of a retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Parks Court have any available units?
3909 Parks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Parks Court have?
Some of 3909 Parks Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Parks Court currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Parks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Parks Court pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Parks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3909 Parks Court offer parking?
No, 3909 Parks Court does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Parks Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Parks Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Parks Court have a pool?
Yes, 3909 Parks Court has a pool.
Does 3909 Parks Court have accessible units?
No, 3909 Parks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Parks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Parks Court has units with dishwashers.

