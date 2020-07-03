3909 Parks Court

Amenities

Keller ISD, open concept, single story home in a serene Cul de Sac with two newly laminated living areas and a formal dining. The breakfast area comes with an island for extra space. Master bedroom has a bonus room that can be used as an office or nursery. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and tub. It comes with stainless steel refrigerator with water line, washer and dryer. Neighborhood offers community pool and playgrounds. Great location

minutes away from I-35, 820, Alliance shopping center, dining, Costco. The backyard will give you the serenity and peace of a retreat.