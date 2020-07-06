All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:06 PM

3909 Modlin Ave

3909 Modlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Modlin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning three bedroom, three bath Craftsman Home built in 2007. An abundance of natural light and neutral paint colors throughout. This home offers a versatile floor plan with Open concept kitchen and living area with gas cook top and wood floors. Home office area upstairs. Close to everything Fort Worth and even walking distance to the new Dickies Arena! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Monthly lawn care is included.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=p03cFPaL3k&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Modlin Ave have any available units?
3909 Modlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3909 Modlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Modlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Modlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Modlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave offer parking?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave have a pool?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Modlin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Modlin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

