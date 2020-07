Amenities

2 large bedrooms with private baths upstairs, ½ bath with large living room and fireplace downstairs. Kitchen is updated and modern with all stainless appliances including washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Utility room leads to the 2 car garage. Small pets welcome with $250 refundable deposit. The location of this property is almost too good to believe – in the heart of the multicultural district of Monticello, River Crest. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, and more.