Fort Worth, TX
3900 Sanguinet Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3900 Sanguinet Street

3900 Sanguinet Street · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Sanguinet Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
OLDER IS OFTEN BETTER...ESPECIALLY when it comes to this FABULOUS 4 bed, 2 bath home with wonderful improvements. HOME sits so beautifully on this lot and is very stately as a corner lot with tremendous curb appeal very close to Corner Market. Home has COOKS KITCHEN with a master suite added off the back of the house in Aug 2015. Roof is only a few years old too. Walk outside and enjoy a PEACEFUL backyard as you sit under your covered patio enjoying the coolness from your 2 ceiling fans while entertaining your guests. We have also included a washer and dryer. THIS HOUSE IS DEFINITELY UNIQUE WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER. I know that this home will go fast so hurry before it is gone.....MUST DO 18 MTH LEASE!!!!!!!!!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have any available units?
3900 Sanguinet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3900 Sanguinet Street currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Sanguinet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Sanguinet Street pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street offer parking?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have a pool?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have accessible units?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Sanguinet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Sanguinet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

