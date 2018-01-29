All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:26 AM

3824 Cibolo Drive

3824 Cibolo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Cibolo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BRIGHT AND AIRY one story, 2nd floor unit! Ceramic tile throughout w Decorative Tile Transitions between rooms! Large open living-dining area provides plenty of room for entertaining! CRISP white cabinetry in kitchen, *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED AND NEW BLACK DISHWASHER AND RANGE* GREAT bedroom closets and lots of extra storage w closet on balcony and 2 bonus closets in hallway! Master bath has long vanity and stand up shower. 2nd bath has shower-tub combo. Ceiling fans add efficiency in heating-cooling. COMFORTABLE well appointed space! Community has keyed entry gate and new equipment in laundry facility! *Water, sewer, trash included in rent* Unit 202B on 2nd, floor right side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Cibolo Drive have any available units?
3824 Cibolo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Cibolo Drive have?
Some of 3824 Cibolo Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Cibolo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Cibolo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Cibolo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Cibolo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3824 Cibolo Drive offer parking?
No, 3824 Cibolo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3824 Cibolo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Cibolo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Cibolo Drive have a pool?
No, 3824 Cibolo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Cibolo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3824 Cibolo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Cibolo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Cibolo Drive has units with dishwashers.

