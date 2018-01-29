3824 Cibolo Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage some paid utils

BRIGHT AND AIRY one story, 2nd floor unit! Ceramic tile throughout w Decorative Tile Transitions between rooms! Large open living-dining area provides plenty of room for entertaining! CRISP white cabinetry in kitchen, *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED AND NEW BLACK DISHWASHER AND RANGE* GREAT bedroom closets and lots of extra storage w closet on balcony and 2 bonus closets in hallway! Master bath has long vanity and stand up shower. 2nd bath has shower-tub combo. Ceiling fans add efficiency in heating-cooling. COMFORTABLE well appointed space! Community has keyed entry gate and new equipment in laundry facility! *Water, sewer, trash included in rent* Unit 202B on 2nd, floor right side.