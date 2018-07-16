3817 Summersville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Beautiful, well maintained home, great neighborhood, Excellent Location! Easy commute to Dallas and Fort Worth, Keller, Southlake, close to highways, shopping, around the Alliance Corridor in North West Fort Worth - easy access to 377, 170, 35W. Excellent Northwest ISD schools, handscraped hardwood and tile throughout, no carpet! Nice community with pool, parks, basketball court, walking trails. Walk to pool, playground and shopping complex.



It is also a part of the highly rated Northwest ISD