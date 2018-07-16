All apartments in Fort Worth
3817 Summersville Lane

Location

3817 Summersville Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Beautiful, well maintained home, great neighborhood, Excellent Location! Easy commute to Dallas and Fort Worth, Keller, Southlake, close to highways, shopping, around the Alliance Corridor in North West Fort Worth - easy access to 377, 170, 35W. Excellent Northwest ISD schools, handscraped hardwood and tile throughout, no carpet! Nice community with pool, parks, basketball court, walking trails. Walk to pool, playground and shopping complex.

It is also a part of the highly rated Northwest ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Summersville Lane have any available units?
3817 Summersville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Summersville Lane have?
Some of 3817 Summersville Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Summersville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Summersville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Summersville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Summersville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3817 Summersville Lane offer parking?
No, 3817 Summersville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3817 Summersville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Summersville Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Summersville Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Summersville Lane has a pool.
Does 3817 Summersville Lane have accessible units?
No, 3817 Summersville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Summersville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Summersville Lane has units with dishwashers.

