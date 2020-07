Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 story home with large living area with fireplace and eat in kitchen. There is new inside paint and new plank in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The home has a split bedroom arrangement and fenced yard. garage opener and covered patio.No inside smoking or pets. No housing vouchers.TAR app. $45 per person, can use credit card. TAR app. Can hold for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Needs good rental and no bad in last 5 years.