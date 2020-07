Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker refrigerator

Rare opportunity in the highly-desired Bellaire Estates neighborhood. Located an easy walk away from both Colonial Country Club & the TCU Football Stadium, this spacious home features beautiful hardwoods, parquet flooring and wainscoting. Features great built-ins and ample storage. This Tanglewood beauty sits on a spacious lot with a great deck and large backyard. Backhouse features a full bedroom & bathroom, living area and kitchen. You aren’t going to want to miss it!