All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3721 Harley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3721 Harley Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:44 AM

3721 Harley Avenue

3721 Harley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3721 Harley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beuatifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! Exterior offers a small front yard, with a privacy fence before getting to the front door, the backyard is a of a decent size with a covered sitting area. the interior offers a large open floor plan with nice hard flooring and upgrades throughout. Home comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the 2 bedrooms come with a jack and jill bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets and a nice overlook of the front yard, and the master bathroom has a his and hers sink with a standing shower. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Harley Avenue have any available units?
3721 Harley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Harley Avenue have?
Some of 3721 Harley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Harley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Harley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Harley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Harley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3721 Harley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Harley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3721 Harley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 Harley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Harley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3721 Harley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Harley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3721 Harley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Harley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 Harley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University