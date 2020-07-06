All apartments in Fort Worth
3720 Clarke Avenue

3720 Clarke Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Clarke Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Cultural District location! 3 bdrm, 3 bath home just north of Camp Bowie. Near world class museums, UNTHSC, restuarants and shopping! Two balconies off Master suite! Large open living,dining, and kitchen areas. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, rear entry garage. Small side yard with patio and small yard. Please re-verify sq ft and schools Assignments. Owner has final approval all apps and pets.
*$20 fee per month to be added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Make ready in process now. Ask Agent about possible earlier move-in if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Clarke Avenue have any available units?
3720 Clarke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Clarke Avenue have?
Some of 3720 Clarke Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Clarke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Clarke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Clarke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Clarke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Clarke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Clarke Avenue offers parking.
Does 3720 Clarke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Clarke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Clarke Avenue have a pool?
No, 3720 Clarke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Clarke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3720 Clarke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Clarke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Clarke Avenue has units with dishwashers.

