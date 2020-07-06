3720 Clarke Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Cultural District location! 3 bdrm, 3 bath home just north of Camp Bowie. Near world class museums, UNTHSC, restuarants and shopping! Two balconies off Master suite! Large open living,dining, and kitchen areas. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, rear entry garage. Small side yard with patio and small yard. Please re-verify sq ft and schools Assignments. Owner has final approval all apps and pets.

*$20 fee per month to be added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Make ready in process now. Ask Agent about possible earlier move-in if desired.