Fort Worth, TX
3708 Slade Blvd
Last updated February 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

3708 Slade Blvd

3708 Slade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

3708 Slade Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in West Fort Worth - Don't miss this great 3 bed 1 and a half bath in west Fort Worth. The home has been renovated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living plan features wood burning fire place and 2 living areas.The backyard is spacious and has a cedar privacy fence. Hurry because this one won't last long!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE3539859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Slade Blvd have any available units?
3708 Slade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3708 Slade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Slade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Slade Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Slade Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd offer parking?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd have a pool?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Slade Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Slade Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

