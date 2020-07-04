3708 Slade Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home in West Fort Worth - Don't miss this great 3 bed 1 and a half bath in west Fort Worth. The home has been renovated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living plan features wood burning fire place and 2 living areas.The backyard is spacious and has a cedar privacy fence. Hurry because this one won't last long!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE3539859)