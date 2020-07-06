All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3706 Washburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3706 Washburn Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 AM

3706 Washburn Avenue

3706 Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3706 Washburn Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained unit in a fourplex with stunning curb appeal and efficient floor plan. This unit is located on the first floor and comes with all appliances including washer & dryer. Simple living with updated finishes and great access to the best of what Fort Worth has to offer including the new Dickies Arena, UNTHSC, Cultural District, 7th St, Downtown, Clearfork, University Village, and Magnolia. Be sure to give 24 hour notice prior to showing to give current tenant adequate notice. This unit will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3706 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3706 Washburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Washburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3706 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Washburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Washburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Washburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University