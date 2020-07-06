3706 Washburn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained unit in a fourplex with stunning curb appeal and efficient floor plan. This unit is located on the first floor and comes with all appliances including washer & dryer. Simple living with updated finishes and great access to the best of what Fort Worth has to offer including the new Dickies Arena, UNTHSC, Cultural District, 7th St, Downtown, Clearfork, University Village, and Magnolia. Be sure to give 24 hour notice prior to showing to give current tenant adequate notice. This unit will go quickly!