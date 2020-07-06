3639 Crestline Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, custom 3 bedroom, 2 and 1 half bathroom, 2 car garage town home in the heart of the cultural district boasts hardwood floors, light and bright kitchen with huge breakfast bar island, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, built in ice maker and so much more. HUGE laundry area offers extra space for storage plus an oversize counter perfect for folding. The dining room has a wall of windows to take in all the natural light. French doors open to a intimate patio and yard area and is a great place to sit and unwind after a long day. Upstairs you will find the second living, HUGE master suite with amenity filled private bathroom, and bedrooms 2 & 3 with shared bathroom that boasts granite. LOCATION!!!!