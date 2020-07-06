All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

3639 Crestline Road

3639 Crestline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Crestline Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, custom 3 bedroom, 2 and 1 half bathroom, 2 car garage town home in the heart of the cultural district boasts hardwood floors, light and bright kitchen with huge breakfast bar island, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, built in ice maker and so much more. HUGE laundry area offers extra space for storage plus an oversize counter perfect for folding. The dining room has a wall of windows to take in all the natural light. French doors open to a intimate patio and yard area and is a great place to sit and unwind after a long day. Upstairs you will find the second living, HUGE master suite with amenity filled private bathroom, and bedrooms 2 & 3 with shared bathroom that boasts granite. LOCATION!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Crestline Road have any available units?
3639 Crestline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 Crestline Road have?
Some of 3639 Crestline Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Crestline Road currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Crestline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Crestline Road pet-friendly?
No, 3639 Crestline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3639 Crestline Road offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Crestline Road offers parking.
Does 3639 Crestline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Crestline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Crestline Road have a pool?
No, 3639 Crestline Road does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Crestline Road have accessible units?
No, 3639 Crestline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Crestline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3639 Crestline Road has units with dishwashers.

