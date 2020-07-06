All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:25 AM

3613 San Rose Dr

3613 San Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 San Rose Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Eastland

Amenities

air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This will not last long. New paint and flooring. Oven and refrigerator. Great backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 San Rose Dr have any available units?
3613 San Rose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3613 San Rose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3613 San Rose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 San Rose Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr offer parking?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr have a pool?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr have accessible units?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 San Rose Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 San Rose Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3613 San Rose Dr has units with air conditioning.

