Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwoods and tile throughout, recent paints, and located on a cul-de-sac street with no back neighbors. There's an open living area and an eat-in kitchen with granite-look counters and stainless-steel appliances including a fridge. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.