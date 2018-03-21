3451 Park Hollow Street

Amenities

UPDATED traditional on an oversized lot in the established Overton Park neighborhood. Sprawling estate featuring fresh paint inside & out, designer lighting, new steel windows, doors & wood floors. In the kitchen, quartz counters, waterfall island, comm. grade appliances, butler’s pantry, ice machine, adjacent breakfast room & formal dining w custom hutch. Utility room w 2nd pantry. Master features his & her bath with 2 walk-in & a cedar closet. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets & private bathrooms. 2nd utility by bedrooms. Split fitness–flex space w full bath, could be 6th bed. Large living-game room w wet bar overlooks the backyard equipped for entertaining! Large patio, BBQ, & NEW pool! Tanglewood Elem.