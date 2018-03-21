All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3451 Park Hollow Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
UPDATED traditional on an oversized lot in the established Overton Park neighborhood. Sprawling estate featuring fresh paint inside & out, designer lighting, new steel windows, doors & wood floors. In the kitchen, quartz counters, waterfall island, comm. grade appliances, butler’s pantry, ice machine, adjacent breakfast room & formal dining w custom hutch. Utility room w 2nd pantry. Master features his & her bath with 2 walk-in & a cedar closet. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets & private bathrooms. 2nd utility by bedrooms. Split fitness–flex space w full bath, could be 6th bed. Large living-game room w wet bar overlooks the backyard equipped for entertaining! Large patio, BBQ, & NEW pool! Tanglewood Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Park Hollow Street have any available units?
3451 Park Hollow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Park Hollow Street have?
Some of 3451 Park Hollow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Park Hollow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Park Hollow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Park Hollow Street pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Park Hollow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3451 Park Hollow Street offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Park Hollow Street offers parking.
Does 3451 Park Hollow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Park Hollow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Park Hollow Street have a pool?
Yes, 3451 Park Hollow Street has a pool.
Does 3451 Park Hollow Street have accessible units?
No, 3451 Park Hollow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Park Hollow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 Park Hollow Street has units with dishwashers.

