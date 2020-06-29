All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

3425 Bandera Ranch Road

3425 Bandera Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Bandera Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite 1-story home on a corner lot on a low-traveled street in desirable Lost Creek Ranch North. Great Location! Home has been totally painted inside with recently installed wood-look vinyl flooring throughout the main living, kitchen, dinette, laundry, main bath &hallways. Master Bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceiling & features a substantial walk-in closet. Master Bath has a large Garden Tub and separate shower. The Main Bath is good size. Two other Bdrms also have high ceilings. The Living Room opens to Dining Room and could be used as a second living space. Covered porch and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have any available units?
3425 Bandera Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have?
Some of 3425 Bandera Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Bandera Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Bandera Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Bandera Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Bandera Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Bandera Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

