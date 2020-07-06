3411 Monticello Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool media room yoga

This great downstairs condo in the heart of Fort Worth features 2 bedroom, living and dining, 2nd bedroom is and a super office space - yoga room. Tile floor in the main living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and much more. The back covered patio has a great view of the pool with a fantastic storage closet, large enough to store several bikes. The office space could also serve as - a media room, an exercise room, or anything you choose. Stainless refrigerator is included and water is paid by the owner! Gated community also includes pool! Covered parking space with gated entry.