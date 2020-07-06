All apartments in Fort Worth
3411 Monticello Park Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3411 Monticello Park Place

3411 Monticello Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Monticello Park Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
yoga
This great downstairs condo in the heart of Fort Worth features 2 bedroom, living and dining, 2nd bedroom is and a super office space - yoga room. Tile floor in the main living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and much more. The back covered patio has a great view of the pool with a fantastic storage closet, large enough to store several bikes. The office space could also serve as - a media room, an exercise room, or anything you choose. Stainless refrigerator is included and water is paid by the owner! Gated community also includes pool! Covered parking space with gated entry. AGENT MUST BE PRESENT AND SHOW THE HOUSE IN ORDER TO RECEIVE COMMISSION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Monticello Park Place have any available units?
3411 Monticello Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Monticello Park Place have?
Some of 3411 Monticello Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Monticello Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Monticello Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Monticello Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Monticello Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3411 Monticello Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Monticello Park Place offers parking.
Does 3411 Monticello Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Monticello Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Monticello Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 3411 Monticello Park Place has a pool.
Does 3411 Monticello Park Place have accessible units?
No, 3411 Monticello Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Monticello Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Monticello Park Place has units with dishwashers.

