Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:16 PM

3408 South Hughes Avenue

3408 S Hughes Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3408 S Hughes Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features a gorgeous renovated kitchen with a stainless steel glass top stove and a kitchen island! Fenced backyard with lots of space for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.px.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have any available units?
3408 South Hughes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have?
Some of 3408 South Hughes Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 South Hughes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3408 South Hughes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 South Hughes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 South Hughes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue offer parking?
No, 3408 South Hughes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 South Hughes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3408 South Hughes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3408 South Hughes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 South Hughes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 South Hughes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

