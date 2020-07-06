All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3405 W 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3405 W 4th Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:56 AM

3405 W 4th Street

3405 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3405 West 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
CULTURAL DISTRICT NEAR UNT HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER! Easy downtown commute. Lease or Buy. Versatile flr plan for entertaining. Beautifully updated 4-3.2-2. Impressive entry with soaring ceiling, gorgeous chandelier and winding staircase. Wood flrs in Entry, Formal Areas, and 1 of 3 Liv Areas. Travertine and tile flrs in 2nd living and wet areas. 1st flr master. 2nd flr game room, wet bar, 3 bdrms, 2 baths. Open kitchen. Gas cooking. Impressive cabinetry, crown molding. 2 gas log fireplaces. Low maintenance yard! World class museums, Will Rogers Complex, Dickies Arena. Owner has final approval on all apps and pets. See Admin fees listed in appl criteria. Price includes $20 monthly charge for filter delivery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 W 4th Street have any available units?
3405 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 W 4th Street have?
Some of 3405 W 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 W 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3405 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 3405 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3405 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University