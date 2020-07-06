3405 W 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

CULTURAL DISTRICT NEAR UNT HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER! Easy downtown commute. Lease or Buy. Versatile flr plan for entertaining. Beautifully updated 4-3.2-2. Impressive entry with soaring ceiling, gorgeous chandelier and winding staircase. Wood flrs in Entry, Formal Areas, and 1 of 3 Liv Areas. Travertine and tile flrs in 2nd living and wet areas. 1st flr master. 2nd flr game room, wet bar, 3 bdrms, 2 baths. Open kitchen. Gas cooking. Impressive cabinetry, crown molding. 2 gas log fireplaces. Low maintenance yard! World class museums, Will Rogers Complex, Dickies Arena. Owner has final approval on all apps and pets. See Admin fees listed in appl criteria. Price includes $20 monthly charge for filter delivery.