3400 Cordone Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3400 Cordone Street

3400 Cordone Street · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Cordone Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Ranch style cottage in established South Hills neighborhood! This home is very bright, crisp with fresh paint & tons of natural light! This property is spacious for a 2 bedroom with two living areas and lots of storage throughout! The original hardwood floors are beautiful, along with the vintage bath off the hallway! There are window treatments through out & ceiling fans! The kitchen has SS dishwasher as well as a SS gas stove and the fridge has ice and water in the door! There is a separate utility off the rear leading to the garage with tons of storage, shelves and an opener! The backyard is huge with gardening area, white Pickett fence and a covered patio to relax in the shade! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Cordone Street have any available units?
3400 Cordone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Cordone Street have?
Some of 3400 Cordone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Cordone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Cordone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Cordone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Cordone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3400 Cordone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Cordone Street offers parking.
Does 3400 Cordone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Cordone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Cordone Street have a pool?
No, 3400 Cordone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Cordone Street have accessible units?
No, 3400 Cordone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Cordone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Cordone Street has units with dishwashers.

