3400 Cordone Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Ranch style cottage in established South Hills neighborhood! This home is very bright, crisp with fresh paint & tons of natural light! This property is spacious for a 2 bedroom with two living areas and lots of storage throughout! The original hardwood floors are beautiful, along with the vintage bath off the hallway! There are window treatments through out & ceiling fans! The kitchen has SS dishwasher as well as a SS gas stove and the fridge has ice and water in the door! There is a separate utility off the rear leading to the garage with tons of storage, shelves and an opener! The backyard is huge with gardening area, white Pickett fence and a covered patio to relax in the shade! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!