3328 W 6th St

Amenities
Cultural District Beckons! - Gorgeous 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome located in the cultural district! Beautiful hand scraped wood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen features upgraded ss appliances , gas cooking, beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar opening to living rm. Stairway near the 2 car rear garage takes you to a bedroom that also works well as a media room. Front stairway takes you to 2 bdrms. Please verify sq ft, schools. Pet restrictions. Owner has final approval on all apps and pets.In addition to rent tenant will pay a $20 monthly charge for HVAC filters delivered every 30 days for preventative maintenance. Admin fee of $119 includes a third party pictorial move in report.
(RLNE2361954)