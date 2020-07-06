3328 W 6th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Cultural District Beckons! - Gorgeous 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome located in the cultural district! Beautiful hand scraped wood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen features upgraded ss appliances , gas cooking, beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar opening to living rm. Stairway near the 2 car rear garage takes you to a bedroom that also works well as a media room. Front stairway takes you to 2 bdrms. Please verify sq ft, schools. Pet restrictions. Owner has final approval on all apps and pets.In addition to rent tenant will pay a $20 monthly charge for HVAC filters delivered every 30 days for preventative maintenance. Admin fee of $119 includes a third party pictorial move in report.



(RLNE2361954)