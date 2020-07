Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

At 1,462sf this 3 bed, 1 bath home has all the charm you could want for only $1,275 a month. Living and dining combo with hardwood flooring in living and all bedrooms. 2nd living area could also be used as a 2nd dining area if preferred. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer and beautiful backsplash. The large backyard has covered porch. This home is definitely a must-see! Owner to approve all pets. Available for showings on December 16th.