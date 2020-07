Amenities

Key location - jump on I35, I30, downtown Fort Worth and TCU within minutes. This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath is extra spacious with 1500 square feet. Built in 1920 this quaint cottage has a large front porch covered back porch to enjoy entertaining all year long. Recently remodeled 3300 Stanley has new flooring, carpet, appliances, and fixtures. Each bathroom has been updated as well. The is a perfect roommate property lots of space to enjoy friends and family!