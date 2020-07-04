All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3245 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY!! Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Bungalow 1 minute from campus. 2 large bedrooms downstairs with a shared bath. One bedroom upstairs with private bath. Upstairs could be Master or office. Hardwoods throughout. Upstairs bedroom leads to large balcony thru french doors.

Working garage shop and landscaped backyard. PET FRIENDLY with NO RESTRICTIONS! WALK TO CAMPUS Lowered Deposit LARGE BEDROOMS, UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH PROJECTOR, 120in SCREEN, AND AMAZON FIRESTICK. COVERED FRONT AND BACK PATIO + 8FT PRIVACY FENCE. FURNISHED! INCLUDES 2 CUSTOM LEATHER COUCHES, DINING ROOM SET, ONE BEDROOM SET WITH HANDMADE CEDAR QUEEN BED, DRESSER, NIGHTSTAND, AND SMART TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3245 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 3245 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Rogers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Rogers Avenue offers parking.
Does 3245 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3245 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3245 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

