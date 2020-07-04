3245 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY!! Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Bungalow 1 minute from campus. 2 large bedrooms downstairs with a shared bath. One bedroom upstairs with private bath. Upstairs could be Master or office. Hardwoods throughout. Upstairs bedroom leads to large balcony thru french doors.



Working garage shop and landscaped backyard. PET FRIENDLY with NO RESTRICTIONS! WALK TO CAMPUS Lowered Deposit LARGE BEDROOMS, UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH PROJECTOR, 120in SCREEN, AND AMAZON FIRESTICK. COVERED FRONT AND BACK PATIO + 8FT PRIVACY FENCE. FURNISHED! INCLUDES 2 CUSTOM LEATHER COUCHES, DINING ROOM SET, ONE BEDROOM SET WITH HANDMADE CEDAR QUEEN BED, DRESSER, NIGHTSTAND, AND SMART TV