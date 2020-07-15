3240 Wabash Ave

Amenities

Tanglewood / TCU - NO STUDENTS. This house does not have the TCU overlay permit.



This is a great house for anyone that is rebuilding or remodeling in the TCU / Tanglewood area. Five bedrooms, each with a good closets. Only need 3 bedrooms? One can be used as an office or playroom, even an exercise room.

The back 3 bedrooms (including Master) are an addition to the original house. Kitchen features stainless appliances and is bright and open. There are 2 water heaters; a tankless one for the kitchen and front bathroom and separate one dedicated to the back 3 bedrooms.

Wood floors throughout the home are in excellent condition. Laundry room is centrally located. Backyard is nice size with wood pergola; great for a sitting area or fire pit. Lots of privacy in this fenced backyard!



