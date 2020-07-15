All apartments in Fort Worth
3240 Wabash Ave

3240 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Wabash Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
Tanglewood / TCU - NO STUDENTS. This house does not have the TCU overlay permit.

This is a great house for anyone that is rebuilding or remodeling in the TCU / Tanglewood area. Five bedrooms, each with a good closets. Only need 3 bedrooms? One can be used as an office or playroom, even an exercise room.
The back 3 bedrooms (including Master) are an addition to the original house. Kitchen features stainless appliances and is bright and open. There are 2 water heaters; a tankless one for the kitchen and front bathroom and separate one dedicated to the back 3 bedrooms.
Wood floors throughout the home are in excellent condition. Laundry room is centrally located. Backyard is nice size with wood pergola; great for a sitting area or fire pit. Lots of privacy in this fenced backyard!

(RLNE5036298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Wabash Ave have any available units?
3240 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 3240 Wabash Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3240 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
