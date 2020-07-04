3225 Greene Avenue

Amenities

Available for June Move In! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home just walking distance to TCU campus, restaurants and shopping! This home has a lot of character with hardwood flooring throughout living, dining and bedroom areas. High ceilings, with spacious bedrooms! Fenced in backyard with a large deck. All major appliances included and landlord maintains lawn. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or VOE with each submitted app. Co-signer may be required.