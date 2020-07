Amenities

Gorgeous home offering open concept floorplan with stunning decorative 12 inch ceramic tile and faux wood flooring throughout. Large windows that bring in bright natural light, updated light fixtures and a large covered porch out back perfect for entertaining family and friends. Master suite is complete with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub and the grand kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a beautiful tile back splash. Come fall in love with this home today!