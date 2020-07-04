All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3216-B S University Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3216-B S University Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:56 AM

3216-B S University Drive

3216 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3216 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August - Two Bedroom, One Bath Duplex, Walking Distance To TCU - Perfect two bedroom, one bath duplex just blocks from TCU campus. Hardwood flooring through out. Large walk in closet. All appliances included. Breakfast bar. Spacious bathroom with double sink vanity and large shower. Covered patio. Tenant pays 70% of monthly utility usage in addition to rent payment. Pet considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment, if full time student, co-signer may be required.

(RLNE3255790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216-B S University Drive have any available units?
3216-B S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216-B S University Drive have?
Some of 3216-B S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216-B S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216-B S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216-B S University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216-B S University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3216-B S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3216-B S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3216-B S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216-B S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216-B S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3216-B S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3216-B S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216-B S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216-B S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216-B S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University