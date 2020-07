Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$850 rent- owner running a ONE MONTH SPECIAL!!

Your first month rent is free.



This duplex has NEW appliances provided (w/d connections available). and will be move in ready this week.

Friendly neighborhood and near shops and TWU.



*$779 is the average rent over 1 year with the special.



Pet Fee is $250/pet

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.