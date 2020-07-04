Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3133 Stadium Dr Available 07/01/19 3133 Stadium Dr Backhouse - Garage apartment that has more luxury than most garage apartments. Located directly behind a beautiful brick home on Stadium Drive, across from TCU. The home is on a quiet street and walking access to many restaurants. Owners are open to tenant using the back yard and the laundry machines in the home. Rent includes water, cable and internet. The tenant is responsible for electric only. The apartment has a separate meter from the home and mail comes to the main house.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4782062)