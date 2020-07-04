All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3133 Stadium Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3133 Stadium Dr
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:28 AM

3133 Stadium Dr

3133 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3133 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3133 Stadium Dr Available 07/01/19 3133 Stadium Dr Backhouse - Garage apartment that has more luxury than most garage apartments. Located directly behind a beautiful brick home on Stadium Drive, across from TCU. The home is on a quiet street and walking access to many restaurants. Owners are open to tenant using the back yard and the laundry machines in the home. Rent includes water, cable and internet. The tenant is responsible for electric only. The apartment has a separate meter from the home and mail comes to the main house.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 Stadium Dr have any available units?
3133 Stadium Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3133 Stadium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3133 Stadium Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 Stadium Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3133 Stadium Dr offers parking.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr have a pool?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr have accessible units?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3133 Stadium Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3133 Stadium Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University