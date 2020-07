Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available June 5, 2020. Within walking distance to campus and close to grocery stores, drug stores, shopping and restaurants. House contains four bedrooms, one of them very large. Large living-dining combination. Large kitchen and separate utility room, as well. Two full baths. Fenced yard. 2188 square feet of living space.