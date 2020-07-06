All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods

3122 Harston Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3122 Harston Woods Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
I per month! HEB ISD schools! Fantastic, super affordable, manufactured home w modern color scheme. Distinctive, move-in rdy w amazing curb appeal in desirable location! Open floorplan w stylish lighting, a beautiful stone FP, wood-look laminate floors & new carpet grace this home. Kitchen plus butlers pantry w abundance of wood cabinets, formica cntrs, and opens to the dining & living area. Mstr bath has double vanities, separate shower, large walk-in closet, & garden tub. Several rooms w vaulted ceilings. Utility closet, huge covered porch. Roof new in 2015. Subdvn has community resort-style pool, clubhouse, 24-7 fitness center, playground, and picnic area w grills. Dont miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have any available units?
3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have?
Some of 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods offer parking?
No, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have a pool?
Yes, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods has a pool.
Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have accessible units?
No, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University