3122 Harst 3122 Harston Woods

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse

I per month! HEB ISD schools! Fantastic, super affordable, manufactured home w modern color scheme. Distinctive, move-in rdy w amazing curb appeal in desirable location! Open floorplan w stylish lighting, a beautiful stone FP, wood-look laminate floors & new carpet grace this home. Kitchen plus butlers pantry w abundance of wood cabinets, formica cntrs, and opens to the dining & living area. Mstr bath has double vanities, separate shower, large walk-in closet, & garden tub. Several rooms w vaulted ceilings. Utility closet, huge covered porch. Roof new in 2015. Subdvn has community resort-style pool, clubhouse, 24-7 fitness center, playground, and picnic area w grills. Dont miss this one!