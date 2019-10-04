All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3032 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3032 6th Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM

3032 6th Avenue

3032 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3032 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling house located in the charming Ryan Place Addition. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open feel as the living room opens to the dining room with hardwood floors and lots of natural lights. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a commercial grade vent. The master bedroom has a private bath. There is a large backyard and deck. Last, but certainly not to be missed is the custom 4-car tandem garage with electricity, heaters, work area, plenty of room for a second, third refrigerator and a deep freeze. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 6th Avenue have any available units?
3032 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 6th Avenue have?
Some of 3032 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3032 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3032 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3032 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3032 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3032 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3032 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3032 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3032 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University