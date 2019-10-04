3032 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Darling house located in the charming Ryan Place Addition. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open feel as the living room opens to the dining room with hardwood floors and lots of natural lights. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a commercial grade vent. The master bedroom has a private bath. There is a large backyard and deck. Last, but certainly not to be missed is the custom 4-car tandem garage with electricity, heaters, work area, plenty of room for a second, third refrigerator and a deep freeze. Do not miss out on this one!