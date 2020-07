Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home. Rare 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath opportunity in this history filled neighborhood. Fresh paint, both inside and out. Original hardwood floors, updated granite kitchen tops and newly tiled bathrooms make this home shine. Spend your time outside in the massive backyard or relax under the large covered front porch. Available for an August 13th move in.