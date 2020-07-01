All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:10 PM

3008 Sappington Pl

3008 Sappington Place · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Sappington Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 3 bed, 2 bath quadplex located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features single sink vanity and a shower/ tub combo. The second bathroom offers a large vanity with single sink. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=fsCXmTBFBx&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Sappington Pl have any available units?
3008 Sappington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3008 Sappington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Sappington Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Sappington Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl offer parking?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl have a pool?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl have accessible units?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Sappington Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Sappington Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

