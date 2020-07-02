3005 S Jennings Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this 4 bedroom 2 story house near hospital district and downtown Fort Worth your next home. Great family setup with two living areas, one opening up to the dining room and the other living area opening to kitchen. Custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, top finishes with crown moldings, high ceilings and decorative staircase. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Huge backyard for the family and pets to enjoy. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. $65 application fee per adult.