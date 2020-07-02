All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3005 S Jennings Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

3005 S Jennings Avenue

3005 South Jennings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3005 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this 4 bedroom 2 story house near hospital district and downtown Fort Worth your next home. Great family setup with two living areas, one opening up to the dining room and the other living area opening to kitchen. Custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, top finishes with crown moldings, high ceilings and decorative staircase. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Huge backyard for the family and pets to enjoy. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. $65 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have any available units?
3005 S Jennings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have?
Some of 3005 S Jennings Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 S Jennings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3005 S Jennings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 S Jennings Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 S Jennings Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue offer parking?
No, 3005 S Jennings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 S Jennings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have a pool?
No, 3005 S Jennings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3005 S Jennings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 S Jennings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 S Jennings Avenue has units with dishwashers.

