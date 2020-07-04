3000 Sonora Trail

Amenities
Great home in a very quiet neighborhood close to I30 and Camp Bowie. Corner lot has large backyard with plenty of shade. Interior is nicely updated. Kitchen opens to living room providing a nice entertainment area. The master bedroom is large with two closets.
Public Driving Directions: From I-20 and Las Vegas Trail go S on Las Vegas Trl, E on Mohave, S on Cortez, E on El Retiro, S on Sonora
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.