3000 Sonora Trail

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in a very quiet neighborhood close to I30 and Camp Bowie. Corner lot has large backyard with plenty of shade. Interior is nicely updated. Kitchen opens to living room providing a nice entertainment area. The master bedroom is large with two closets.



Public Driving Directions: From I-20 and Las Vegas Trail go S on Las Vegas Trl, E on Mohave, S on Cortez, E on El Retiro, S on Sonora



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.