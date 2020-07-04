All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3000 Sonora Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3000 Sonora Trail
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:27 PM

3000 Sonora Trail

3000 Sonora Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 Sonora Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in a very quiet neighborhood close to I30 and Camp Bowie. Corner lot has large backyard with plenty of shade. Interior is nicely updated. Kitchen opens to living room providing a nice entertainment area. The master bedroom is large with two closets.

Public Driving Directions: From I-20 and Las Vegas Trail go S on Las Vegas Trl, E on Mohave, S on Cortez, E on El Retiro, S on Sonora

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Sonora Trail have any available units?
3000 Sonora Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3000 Sonora Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Sonora Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Sonora Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Sonora Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail offer parking?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail have a pool?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail have accessible units?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Sonora Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Sonora Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University