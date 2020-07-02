2937 Bourbon Street

Amenities

Nice size kitchen that looks into living area which offers island and breakfast bar. Wood-burning fireplace with gas starter in living. Master Bath has two sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Bedroom 2 has bay window. Split bedroom arrangement, tall ceilings, beautiful ceramic tile floors and tub surround. Open Patio in low maintenance backyard. Cute house! $50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.

For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.

$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.

There will be a final cleaning before move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.