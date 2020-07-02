All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:39 PM

2937 Bourbon Street

2937 Bourbon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Bourbon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice size kitchen that looks into living area which offers island and breakfast bar. Wood-burning fireplace with gas starter in living. Master Bath has two sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Bedroom 2 has bay window. Split bedroom arrangement, tall ceilings, beautiful ceramic tile floors and tub surround. Open Patio in low maintenance backyard. Cute house! $50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.
For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.
$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.
There will be a final cleaning before move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2937 Bourbon Street have any available units?
2937 Bourbon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Bourbon Street have?
Some of 2937 Bourbon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Bourbon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Bourbon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Bourbon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 Bourbon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2937 Bourbon Street offer parking?
No, 2937 Bourbon Street does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Bourbon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Bourbon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Bourbon Street have a pool?
No, 2937 Bourbon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Bourbon Street have accessible units?
No, 2937 Bourbon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Bourbon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Bourbon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

