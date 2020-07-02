2912 Bourbon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 5 bedroom home is located on a quiet street within Crowley ISD. Large open formal dining area flows into spacious, yet cozy living room anchored by fireplace. Open kitchen concept w its ample counter/storage space, is attached to breakfast dining nook overlooking fenced backyard. 1st floor master suite w dual vanity, large garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs includes 4 additional bedrooms and 2nd living area.



