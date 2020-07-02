All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2912 Bourbon St

2912 Bourbon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Bourbon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom home is located on a quiet street within Crowley ISD. Large open formal dining area flows into spacious, yet cozy living room anchored by fireplace. Open kitchen concept w its ample counter/storage space, is attached to breakfast dining nook overlooking fenced backyard. 1st floor master suite w dual vanity, large garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs includes 4 additional bedrooms and 2nd living area.

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Bourbon St have any available units?
2912 Bourbon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Bourbon St have?
Some of 2912 Bourbon St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Bourbon St currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Bourbon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Bourbon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Bourbon St is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Bourbon St offer parking?
No, 2912 Bourbon St does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Bourbon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Bourbon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Bourbon St have a pool?
No, 2912 Bourbon St does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Bourbon St have accessible units?
No, 2912 Bourbon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Bourbon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Bourbon St has units with dishwashers.

