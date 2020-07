Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this wonderful home at a great price point. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, and 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite. lots of cabinet and counter space. The beautiful brick fireplace is the focal point of the family room and has a wetbar. Very nice covered patio in backyard. Also a shed is in the backyard and will stay with the home. Truly a great home!