2820 Wakecrest Dr.
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:10 AM

2820 Wakecrest Dr.

2820 Wakecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Wakecrest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Home in Trail Ridge Estates - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.

Don't miss this great 3-2-2 right off of Chapel Creek. Terrific layout features family room open to the kitchen and breakfast nook, plus private master bedroom is separate from secondary bedrooms. The spacious backyard is fenced in. Hurry because this one won't last long!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicant's valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250 & first months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE3752631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have any available units?
2820 Wakecrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2820 Wakecrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Wakecrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Wakecrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. offer parking?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Wakecrest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Wakecrest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

