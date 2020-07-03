2804 Coyote Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Best priced 4 bedroom for rent in Villages of Woodland Springs! Wood look tile flooring throughout. Maticulously maintained home in superb condition located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and within walking distance of the community pool. Large open living area to kitchen area floor plan. Will be professionally cleaned top to bottom prior to new family move-in. Split Master suite with huge 12x5 walk-in closet! Fans and walk-in closets in every room. Located within the award winning Keller ISD. Amenities in neighborhood include pools, trails, roller hockey, basketball court, and playgrounds.