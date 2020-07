Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This charming and well maintained duplex is within walking distance to the TCU campus and only 5 minutes to downtown Fort Worth and Magnolia Entertainment District. This duplex is a 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with stained mahogany concrete floors through out, decorative lighting, 9 ft ceilings, walk-in closet, all appliances provided including a full size washer and dryer, security system and large covered front porch. Owner-Agent